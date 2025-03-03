The Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) has celebrated on Monday the Company day With an act that has wanted to claim the role of entrepreneurs and freelancers for the recovery of the DANA and on the other of claims to administrations, both for the lack of agility in compensation and aid, and to claim unity in reconstruction, in Catarroja, one of the most affected areas.

In fact, the act organized in Catarroja by the CEV told how great guests with the second and Department vice president for the economic and social recovery of the Valencian Community Francisco José Gan Pampols and the government commissioner for reconstruction, José María Ángelthose in charge of coordinating the work of the regional and state administration that seem more publicly focused on criticizing each other.

The president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), Salvador Navarro, again claimed the administrations “Agility and sensitivity” Towards the companies affected by the DANA, and has put the focus on the “cap” generated in the insurance compensation consortium.

“About 65% of the files are solved, but it is true that an important part are cars. The trade remains, which is essential for all the populations of the area,” said the president of the employer Valencia, who has specified that 60% of trade claims and 70% in industry are pending. He also regretted that “there are still many complicated situations in industrial polygons.”

At a time when the media focus is once again in what happens with Valencian President Carlos Mazón for emergency management, the president of the CEV was questioned about a possible resignation of the popular leader and pointed out that That decision is not yoursaccording to it Europa Press.

After weeks of information about disagreements and differences between Mazón and the employer, Navarro was also questioned if the entrepreneurs have transferred to the PP in Genoa the need to change the candidate for the next elections. “That is not the role of businessmen,” Navarro said.

“The entrepreneurs are worried because we are already in full reconstruction, but on the other hand we do not have just left the 29th, and as long as this occurs, no certainty is generated either citizens or businessmen,” he summarized.

Visits together but without dates for the mixed commission

For his part, the government commissioner for reconstruction after the Dana, José María Ángel, and the first second vice president and Department for economic and social recovery, José Francisco Gan Pampols, They will visit municipalities affected by the floods last Octoberstarting with that of Picanya (Valencia), to “work on the land” their needs and make visible the collaboration between administrations, they revealed.

However, The mixed commission between the two administrations still does not specify dates. Gan Pampols has pointed out that it is true that “there are contacts between ministries and conselleries but do not respond to the principle of unity of effort and action” because “the fact that there is a specific vice presidency for the recovery and a commissioner who has the same task should be an enabling element to integrate all the efforts of the two administrations into a mixed commission.”

On the mixed commission, José María Ángel has indicated that when the 28 municipalities cease to be at level 2 of emergency It will be “a good time to plan a meeting between the State Administration and the Generalitat Valenciana, as Minister Ángel Víctor Torres transferred to the vice president that a meeting and a commission of this type would occur.”