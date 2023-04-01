Genoa – Two postponements of the 31st matchday of Serie B. Leaders Frosinone didn’t go beyond 1-1 at Perugia’s home: hosts ahead with Casasola in the 63rd minute, Mulattieri’s equal in the 77th minute.

Bari’s home success 2-0 over Benevento, the absolute protagonist disastrous referee Piccinini who in the first half denies a penalty to the Samnites after consulting the Var and then expels Acampora. In the second half, then, the referee again this time concedes a ‘dubious’ penalty to Bari thanks to the Var for a foul by Foulon on Kheddira. Antenucci converts in the 54th minute. Benevento also remain in nine for Veseli’s red card, Bari take advantage of it by doubling with Folorunsho in the 71st minute.

In the standings, Frosinone is always first +4 on Genoa with Bari third at -10. In the queue, Perugia is fourth from last with 34 points, Benevento in free fall in penultimate place with 29 points with Spal at -6 from the safety quota.