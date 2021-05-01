Less than a year ago, the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires starred in one of the first and most resounding scandals with his national counterpart, Sabina Frederic, when he appeared with his motorcycle at the checkpoint that federal forces were carrying out on Puente La Noria and he unleashed all his fury at the delays suffered by motorists who had to circulate through the place.

“The controls are to make life easier for people, not to make them silly“Berni declared, without hesitation, that day in July. By holiday, today the Minister of Security erased with his elbow what he knew how to write during the first wave of the pandemic.

It is with that premise, Berni not only questioned the speed of the national government’s operation but also undertook what is already an extensive history of crossings with Frederic and that included an episode of extreme violence with the secretary of Security and Criminal Policy of the Ministry of Justice. Nation Security, Eduardo Villalba.

Security Minister Sergio Berni at the Federal Police Puente La Noria traffic permit controls. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros.

Mysteriously, that conviction of Berni seemed to dissipate over time, as was observed this Saturday with the traffic chaos caused by the surprise controls of the Buenos Aires security forces.

Gone is the criterion of the minister to organize vehicle control tasks. Last year, when he expressed his discomfort about the La Noria Bridge (which connects General Paz with Camino Negro), the Buenos Aires Minister of Security questioned the selection of the place for the operation carried out by the Federal Police, dependent on Frederic, to supervise compliance with the coronavirus quarantine.

“We have 10 kilometers of tail, making a control above the bridge with two lanes, when at 100 meters we have five lanes to control,” he said.

The Buenos Aires official warned about the risk associated with the vehicle collapse: “You have to have common criteria. An ambulance cannot take 20 minutes to pass“.

Perhaps that formula did not work for the operations that were launched this Saturday on several of the most important routes and highways for traffic entering the province of Buenos Aires.

The chaos to enter the Province

The beginning of the celebrations for the Day of the Worker became a real disorder for those who mobilized by Panamericana, the West Access or the Riccheri Highway, meaning the Buenos Aires towns.

The chaos was generated by the controls in charge of the Buenos Aires Police, which also included the participation of personnel from the province Health Ministry, in charge of Daniel Gollan.

“This time we are doing a health check, reinforcing the checks, especially at the weekend, because our definition was concrete: we have to move purely and exclusively to go to work and compulsory activities. The rest of the time, in such a complex situation, we should prioritize staying in our respective houses, “explained the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco.

Frederic referred to the situation this morning and was surprised by the controls. “These operations that are being mentioned are of the Police of the Province. I do not know exactly where they are, but I do know from conversations with the governor that they were going to carry out these additional controls, which are in addition to those we already have,” he limited to point out.

And then he took care to indicate that he does not know the details of the action plan of the Buenos Aires forces led by Sergio Berni: “They set up that additional control”.

“I imagine it will be in the collectors because I am hoping that the governor pass me the map”He added to highlight that Kicillof did not send the national government the details of the surprise operations.