In a few years we may call June 24 “Football Day”, but for now it will only be Leo Messi’s birthday. The Argentine turns 34 today, a devastating figure for all lovers of this sport who dream of seeing him play for as long as possible.
Perhaps it would be a good birthday present for the culé public if this afternoon Barça announced through their social networks the renewal of Messi until 2023. According to Fabrizio Romano, only the last fringes and clauses of the contractual relationship that both parties remain to be closed they are more than willing to sign.
Years go by for everyone and a day will come when Messi decides to leave Barça or directly retire from football. That day will mark a before and after in the history of this sport. Hopefully, at least, unlike what happens in other clubs, Barcelona or whatever team gives him the farewell he deserves. A packed stadium chanting his name like every weekend for the last fifteen years.
The Argentine is living his thirty-fourth birthday concentrated with his team to finally try to achieve the America’s Cup. So far they have achieved seven of the nine possible points, but without displaying an attractive or effective football.
Barça is building a good team for next season, a fundamental requirement for Messi to continue one more year at Can Barça. We will see how this busy summer ends.
