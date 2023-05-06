King’s day. Everything is ready for the coronation of Charles III and Queen consort Camilla in London on Saturday 6 May 2023. The ceremony takes place eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Carlo became sovereign after the disappearance of his mother, who died on 8 September last. After the time of mourning, here is the moment of the coronation in Westminster Abbey, where the formal and religious ceremony more than a thousand years old will be staged, with a high symbolic and political value of projecting the image of the monarchy and the Great Brittany. And that’s why the entire event – the code name is “Globo operation” – is studied in detail, to be both solemn and popular celebration.

THE ROYAL FAMILY – Spotlights also on the illustrious guests who will attend the ceremony. Special observation of the ‘rebel’ son Harry, who will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan. He is expected to be seated behind the rest of the family, whom he will meet for the first time since the release of the unwelcome memoir ‘Spare’ at Buckingham Palace. Except for Harry’s children, all of the king’s grandchildren will be present, as well as the children of his brothers. Prince George, second in line to succession, will also be one of the pageboys at the ceremony, along with Camilla’s grandchildren Gus, Louis, Freddy and Arthur. The heir to the throne William will be present with his wife Kate, the king’s sister, Anna, and the brothers Andrea and Edoardo. Andrea will be alone, without Sarah Ferguson, who is not invited as an ex-wife.

GUESTS – The list of institutions such as the French president Emmanuel Macron and the Italian one Sergio Mattarella up to the American first lady Jill Biden is very long, the guests at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey are about 2 thousand, and also include volunteers from civil society associations. Not all the names are known and there is expectation to find out if there will also be celebrities from the world of culture and entertainment.

THE CEREMONY – Seated on the Coronation Chair, a throne with 700 years of history, Charles will be sworn in as sovereign, will be anointed with oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will receive the symbols of his power: the crown, scepter and orb. There will be two thousand guests to assist: the royal family, members of the government, foreign heads of state and government, but also ordinary people. For the others, in addition to live television, there will be big screens in various parts of London. And whoever wants can join, in the abbey or anywhere in the world, the choir that will pronounce the oath of loyalty to the sovereign.

The day will begin with the royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony will start at 11 (midday in Italy). The public will be able to position themselves from six in the morning along the path that crosses the Mall, Trafalgar square, and then continues to Whitehall and Parliament street. But since yesterday many fans of the royal family have taken a stand not to miss anything of the event.

Charles chose a smaller procession than that of his mother’s coronation in 1953, with only 200 servicemen, mostly from the Sovereign Escort of the Royal Cavalry. But overall the event will involve 6 thousand men of the armed forces, in the largest ceremonial military operation of the last 70 years.

Breaking with tradition, probably also considering the age of the two sovereigns – 74 years for him, 75 for her – the carriage of the Diamond Jubilee was chosen for the procession, more comfortable and sprung, equipped with air conditioning and electric windows, and always drawn by six horses. On the way back, for the procession in the opposite direction, the sovereigns will instead get on the Golden carriage, used in all coronations since 1830. And there will be the expected greeting of the sovereigns and the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham palace, followed by the overflight of military aircraft.

But the coronation will also be an occasion for popular celebration, over a long weekend which will also include Monday 8 May, a day of vacation throughout the kingdom. On Sunday there will be a great concert at Windsor Castle, with Take That, Katie Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli. Street parties will be organized across the country, while pubs will be allowed to stay open an extra two hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Finally, May 8 will be the day of the “Big Help Hout”, with volunteering and charity initiatives throughout the country.