There are wounds that do not heal no matter how long time goes by. And truths that are never known either. The story of Jon Obi Mikel, former Chelsea player, with Mark Clattenburg, one of the most representative referees of the Premier in the 20th century, is on a path of unsolved mystery. According to Ramires, his partner in the blues, during the Londoners’ loss to Manchester United in 2012, the referee would have snapped a ‘Shut up monkey’ that the Nigerian never heard. Neither he nor anyone else on the field of play. Only Ramires. After a month in the fridge, neither the English Football Association nor the police were able to prove anything against him, and Clattenburg, who currently referees in Saudi Arabia, was unscathed.

“In the heat of the game, the players let ourselves be carried away by emotions. A colleague tells you that they have heard something, but may not have done it properly. Did he say it or not? Honestly, I don’t know, but if a colleague tells you then you’re going to believe him, because he’s someone you spend your day with “, explained Obi Mikel, who currently plays for Stoke, in an interview for The Athletic. “I can’t apologize for something my partner claimed Clattenburg had said.”

“When I found out I lost my papers. He was very, very angry because we had also lost the game and some decisions had hurt us. That made the temperature rise and what happened happened, I wanted to confront him to see if he had used that word or not. They didn’t let me do it and he didn’t want to either, ”he explains nine years later. “The situation in the changing room tunnel was crazy, I think no one inside the club had seen me like this before. There were a lot of people trying to grab me … people from the club, players … Everyone came out to intervene. I was only thinking of breaking the door of the referee room to ask him a couple of questions, I was very furious “. As a result of what happened after the match, the Chelsea player was sanctioned with three games and with a fine of more than 80,000 euros.