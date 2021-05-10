On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela as South Africa’s first black president, Clarín publishes this Monday the note “I was there: The day Nelson Mandela took office and something changed in the world” by British journalist John Carlin written for the 25th anniversary of those events that changed the world.

June 12, 1964 Nelson Mandela He was sentenced by a white court in Pretoria, the South African capital, to life imprisonment. Not in his wildest fantasies would the image have crossed his mind that one day would come true.

Exactly 25 years ago, on May 10, 1994, Mandela became president of South Africa after the first democratic elections in the history of his country. The place was, once again, Pretoria. Accompanying him in the most famous photo of that day are two white generals, the chief of the armed forces and the chief of the national police, and a white judge, all committed to swearing loyalty to him. Most eloquent representation of his spectacular ability to win over his enemies, impossible.

Not in my wildest fantasies would it have occurred to me that I would be sitting there that day in the Presidential Palace just ten meters from where Mandela was standing, at that moment the best known and, by far, most admired politician on the planet.

It would not have occurred to me at all in 1964, when I was a boy and lived in Buenos Aires; not even in 1989, when I started my life as a correspondent in South Africa; Nor, really, in early 1994, when there was still the serious possibility that Mandela’s dream of liberating his people from the racial tyranny of apartheid would be drowned, as he warned, in blood. There were equally viable arguments for believing that the story would have a happy ending or that the country would succumb to a hideous civil war.

That good triumph over evil is attributable to sacrifice, to the pragmatism and generosity of many people, in South Africa and around the world. But without Mandela it would not have been possible. Like George Washington in his day, Mandela was “the indispensable man.”

Two students walk past a Nelson Mandela mural in Johannesburg. EFE / Kim Ludbrook

Political geniusHe had a gift for persuasion and an instinct for building bridges. I saw it almost every day during the five years that I had the great fortune of being in the front row at the Mandela show. There was one day in particular that he built a bridge with me.

It was during a press conference in the first week of January 1994. Mandela had been released from prison four years earlier. During the first year of his freedom I published several articles revealing the crimes that his wife, Winnie, had committed, a symbol of the black resistance turned during the second half of the 1980s into the matriarch of a murderous mafia.

One night during a party a tall and portly man approached me and told me that Mandela, a voracious reader of national and foreign newspapers, was not at all happy with what he was writing about his wife. He warned me to be careful. I didn’t pay any attention to him. He thought he had taken Mandela’s measure already, about six months after his release. He was sure he was a democrat from head to toe, respectful of the freedom of the press.

Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela greet at Soccer City Stadium. / AP

I was right, but it was also true that Winnie was Mandela’s Achilles heel in those days. A charismatic and fiery woman, Mandela fell in love with her at first sight in 1957 and thinking about the memories he had of her gave him warmth, hope and light during his 27 years in prison.

Loved her so much that when he left he closed his eyes to the multiple evidence of both his criminality and his love affairs. Not even a court conviction related to the murder of a 12-year-old black boy convinced him.

The last straw was in 1992 when he learned from the press of a letter that Winnie, furious with jealousy, had written that same year to a young lover. Mandela announced the end of his marriage but it would be years before he recovered from the pain. Not even his closest friends dared tell him about her.

February 25, 1990, Nelson Mandela (C) raises his fist, accompanied by his wife Winnie Mandela. / AP

The press conference I attended in the first week of January 1994 brought together Mandela and the other five top leaders of his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The purpose was to announce in hierarchical ranking the list of candidates that the ANC would present to the general elections that were supposed to be held in April of that year. It seemed a bit premature to me as South Africa was still torn between war and peace, but that was not what my question was about.

I got up, looked at Mandela and said, “Doesn’t it seem contradictory to you that the African National Congress, dedicated its entire life to defending human rights, has a person convicted of kidnapping at number six on its electoral list? and assault of a minor? ” I remember the other ANC leaders sitting on the podium looking at me with a mixture of amazement and extreme discomfort, like “Swallow earth”.

Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland in 2013. / AP

Only Mandela was unfazed. He nodded, as if accepting the justice of the question, and replied: “You have to remember that the ANC is a democratic organization. In this case, all the members of the organization voted for their preferred candidates and, although we in the leadership do not necessarily agree with their decisions, we have no choice but to respect them ”.

And there, to the relief of his comrades, the matter remained. Until, at the end of the press conference, he looked for me and, with a smile, shook my hand. “How are you, John? How are you? Were you with the family for Christmas? “

We chatted for a while but he never mentioned that moment of tension that I had generated with my question. It was understood. Through the kindness he was sending me a message, “Yes, there was a certain clash. We could have ended badly. But it wouldn’t make sense. We are still friends ”. I mean, he was doing what he always did on instinct. I saw a gap, however insignificant it was, and he held out his hand.

Pope John Paul II and Nelson Mandela. / AFP

Much more urgent and of infinitely more weight was a job, similar in its essence, that he was doing at that precise time with an illustrious and at the same time fearsome retired white general.

We journalists had no idea about it, nor would we find out until much later, but he was conducting a series of secret meetings with General Constand Viljoen, leader of the South African far-right.

Viljoen had up to 40,000 armed men and threatened to go to war to stop the elections and destroy the ideal to which Mandela had dedicated his life.

He had in his hands the possibility of turning South Africa into something similar to what Syria is today. With the subtlety, charm and respect – always respect – that defined him, Mandela little by little disarmed him. He convinced the general not only to abandon what he called “the armed struggle,” but to participate in the April elections, legitimizing the incipient and still fragile democratic process.

Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela. / AFP

Mandela’s legacy today is that South African democracy is strong. The justice system treats the poor and the powerful alike; the press could not be freer; elections are held when they are due and the results are respected.

That South Africa has become a corrupt and inefficient country today is not its fault. It is partly bad luck: that the leader that Mandela wanted to replace him was not elected by the ANC members; in part it is the inevitable product (the same is true everywhere where there is human life) that the same party has been in power for a quarter of a century.

The current president is, finally, the one Mandela had wanted. His name is Cyril Ramaphosa, he is the best person there is to rule the country, but he has an almost impossible task ahead of him given the damage he has inherited from his predecessors. Nothing new under the sun.

Mandela’s legacy: South African democracy is strong today. / AP

But it could be worse. Ramaphosa, one of the leaders who put his hands to his head when I asked Mandela that question in January 1994, governs a country that by historical precedents and by avenging logic should have gone to war but remained at peace. Reminding me of this great truth was the last thing Mandela did the last time I saw him, at his home, very old and ill, four years before his death. “We made peace,” he told me.

Which does not mean that there is now much to regret in South Africa. But there is more to celebrate. And above all, a huge example for all time that today, 25 years after Nelson Mandela assumed the presidency of his country, the rest of the world would do well to emulate.

PB and AP

John carlin just published “Mandela and the General” (Penguin Random House). In 2008 he published “The human factor”, adapted to the cinema in 2009 as “Invictus”.