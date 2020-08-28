“I had a dream that one day this nation will rise up and find the true meaning of its faith“. 57 years ago, Martin Luther King wrote history by uttering these words in front of several hundred thousand people. President Kennedy had, following this day, signed a law against discrimination.

The memory of August 28 is celebrated this year in a tense atmosphere. A protest demonstration against police violence and racism symbolically takes place in Washington today, two months before the next presidential elections.

