A few years ago, Leopoldo Jacinto Luque recounted one of the most difficult moments of his career. It was in full World 1978, tournament that catapulted him forever to the glory of Argentine soccer. In the match against France, for the first round, the forward had an unforgettable match, scoring the winning goal for Argentina. But of course, at that time, he did not know that his brother Oscar had passed away …

“My brother went to look for the tickets at the terminal to come to Buenos Aires to see me. But he couldn’t. Instead of going home, he went the other way, and he found a friend who was coming to Buenos Aires. He joined him and at the height of San Isidro there is a curve, where a truck drove ahead and my brother died “, counted in PH.

That day at the Monumental, Argentina won 2 to 1 with goals from Passarella, a penalty, and Luque , while Platini had marked the transitory tie for the Gauls. The Santa Fe was the great figure in the triumph of the Selection, which was key to pass the phase.

“My parents and my brother’s wife gave the order not to tell me. I played without knowing it and broke my elbow, I didn’t do it to be the hero. The next day I noticed they were strange, I thought they came to see me because of the injury. But my dad told me everything … I went to recognize him in the middle of the World Cup and took him to Santa Fe “Luque concluded.