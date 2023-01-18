After the announcement of the Argentine producer Bizarrap, he is recognized thanks to his BZRP Music Section and BZRP Freestyle Sessions, being with artists like Nathy Peluso, Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, and the most recent success with Shakira, which has been a bomb, by dedicating it to his ex-partner Gerard Piqué, for which, today we remember the day Luisito Comunica interviewed Bizarrap and was criticized for not knowing who he was.

The Mexican youtuber, Luisito Comunica in the company of Berth Oh in his segment “En cortinas”, presented who shared that he produces music with FL Studio, much of what he knows is thanks to YouTube tutorials, the detail and perfectionist in the beat, as he tries to connect with the artists and see their reactions.

However, what caught the attention of Internet users is that the content creator, Luis Arturo Villar, known as Luisito, did not know what the DJ, composer and record producer Gonzalo Julián Conde does, despite interviewing him.

During the video broadcast on the “En cortinas con Luisito y Berth-Podcast” account, the Mexican questioned the Argentine specialized in trap, hip hop, and electronic music genres, “Do you also rap or do you just produce?

To which the talented young man born on August 29, 1998 in Ramos Mejía, Argentina, replied, “no, I take care of producing, I don’t write those things, I always liked doing Beat Box”.

Another of the moments that the influencer was filled with more criticism was when he questioned him “Have you never thought of doing a collaboration with an artist of the nature of Enanitos or Rodrigo, someone of this genre?”

From what the 24-year-old boy, who started his career in 2017, clarified, “Well, Rodrigo passed away about 20 years ago.there are people who, when they die, have songs left, but I don’t like that very much… with artists alive in Rock, I would obviously do”.

In the comment box, netizens pointed out, “Berth is always the most informed of artists, Luisito shows that he doesn’t follow the urban scene very much”, “Luisito: Have you thought about doing a session with Rodrigo? I would love to hear it because I am his fan Biza: well if they revive him maybe, it’s because he died about 20 years ago… Luisito: oh he already died?

Bizarrap, given its popularity in 2021, was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards, for the categories of: Best rap/hip hop song, Producer of the year, Best new artist and Best urban fusion/interpretation, while in 2022, he was the Argentine artist most listened to on Spotify, thanks to BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 52, since together with Shakira they have been a global boom.