lolita courteous He is part of the jury of the singing program “La academia” and during his tenure he has starred in various controversies due to his confrontations with the participants and even with his colleagues at the judges’ table.

Why did Lolita Cortez call Chayanne’s song “horrendous”?

During the fourth season of the program, the participant José Luis appeared with the version of the song “El tapatío”, by the singer Chayanne. After hearing her interpretation, she did not hesitate to issue harsh criticism of her.

“Why can’t we see much more spectacular songs for big voices? But the choice of songs … but it is horrendous ”, express.

However, to the surprise of the artist, the driver Alan Tacher revealed that the original interpreter was connected by video call.

“I want to tell you, José Luis, that I have another critic, a fifth critic… Good night, Chayanne”, mentioned the presenter, which caused Lolita to be speechless.

After that, Chayanne highlighted the contestant’s participation: “I congratulate you on your talent and for singing in front of people who are criticizing you. Very difficult… How strong, Lolita.”

What did Lolita Cortés say about her comment against Chayanne’s song?

Recently, Lolita Cortés was invited to the program “La resolana news”, in which she was reminded of the most controversial moments of her career. “Capi” Pérez recalled the most iconic phrases of the actress during her time at “The Academy”. In one of the videos, she showed the acid comment of the “Iron Judge” to the Puerto Rican singer.

“When you mess it up, well, you accept it and you leave, you apologize and you leave,” said the singer in relation to her reaction when she found out that the artist heard her comments.