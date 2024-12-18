Kira Miro She feared for her life on a trip she made to Brazil completely alone, as she recounted in Martinez and brothers during Wednesday night. “I was totally backpacking, with 23 years old and a one-way ticket“, recalled the actress in the program.

“I toured part of the country and when I stayed at an inn they invited me there to spend the day with another couple of tourists on a lake, so I was delighted,” she explained. After the day, they invited him to go out at night, but the couple was no longer going. “Now it was the boy from the inn and a friend“he stated.

The woman explained that she hadn’t realized it was all a bit strange. “Abroad, the radar changes,” he lamented. “One of the boys asked me to dance and the other got angryso we left”, began his dreaded story.

“I saw that they left for the highway, so we weren’t going to the inn. I started pooping and crying asking to be taken back,” he recalled. “I thought they had kidnapped me and they were going to smash me to pieces,” he confessed of that scare.

However, her cries had an effect on the two boys. “They left me at a gas stationwhich for me was blessed glory, and those at the gas station helped me order a taxi,” concluded the story that could have had a terrifying ending.