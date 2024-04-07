Karely Ruiz has become a highly sought after character in recent days, as she was the first to have fought with Fofo Marquez who is in prison and faces legal proceedings for having hit a woman in the Mexico state so we will tell you how their lawsuit began.

According to Karely Ruiz a few years ago Fofo Marquez she wanted to meet her, but according to the Mexican model it was as friends, so one day they went out to a club where the influencer invited her and told her that she could order whatever she wanted, but the adult content creator He began to notice that the host looked worried every time drinks arrived at the table.

The dispute between the two got out of control because Fofo Marquez he told Karely Ruiz to give her a kiss so the influencer refused, which generated the annoyance of the now detained man who in the end did give it to her, but time passed and he took all his friends, leaving the model with the bar bill which It amounted to 60 thousand pesos, so it started to spread on social networks very annoyingly.

After Karely started talking online about what Fofo did to him by leaving her with the account, he immediately sent her a message apologizing, but it was too late, the YouTuber would have gone viral due to the fight he had with the girl of the moment who At that time it was beginning to sound very loud in the world of show business.

“They say that doesn't make a gentleman, but that doesn't make a lady either,” “I seriously like this girl. Very natural, she doesn't hold anything back. She's quarrelsome, but in a good way, defending what's hers, very arrogant. I love it more than for her exterior beauty. For her interior beauty”, “Now I believe that her cars are borrowed hahaha from the mother who named the lady her mirror hahaha”, write the networks.

