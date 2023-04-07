A 23-year-old man was playing Judas Iscariot during a Via Crusis in Tacítaro, Michoacán, when he was hanged for real

Barranquillas.- José Ignacio, 23, lived one of the most important moments of his life in 2017when it was his turn to interpret Judas Iscariot in the Way of the Cross in Barranquillas, municipality of Tancítaro, Michoacánwhere really hanged just like the character he represented.

The then State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) was the agency that released the news confirming the opening of an investigation folder.

What was communicated by various news media, including the DEBATE journalistic note titled “Judas in Michoacán dies hanged for real”, indicates that the young man was standing on a bucket and tied to a tree as part of his role as Judas.

Witnesses cited on that occasion stated that José Ignacio slipped and was suspended in the aircausing him to start hanging himself for real.

People who witnessed the act tried to help him immediately, they took him down and took him by ambulance to a hospital in the Condémbaro community, in the same Purépecha region, but unfortunately he died on the way.