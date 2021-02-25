On the third day on the air of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, at 10 p.m.), one of the participants, Juanse, had an idea that ruined the difficulty of a game planned by the production.

As soon as the reality jury explained what the garment to make before entering the market to look for the food they would cook consisted, the former leader of Paranoid Mice thought of a tactic to overcome the difficulty of the challenge.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the eight best participants of the first two galas played in pairs. TO Juanse, touched him with Mary O’Donnell.

As they were told, one of each couple had to enter a booth where they would fly tickets – the Master Pesos.

The grace was to collect as many bills as possible since they would have to pay for the ingredients at the market exit. There was no credit: they would only keep the merchandise that they could pay for.

The first to enter the cabin was Candela Vetrano, who played as a couple with Georgina barbarossa. Desperate, the actress tried to fiddle with bills that were escaping her and the result was that they got just over 1000 Master Pesos. They had to perform miracles with so little!

Juanse and Santiago Del Moro, in the second edition of “MasterChef Celebrity” (Telefe). Capture TV.

Then Juanse came in. With complete calm, he implemented his tactic: put the bills together on the kitchen apron. A super effective cunning. In fact, he earned more than 19,000 Master Pesos. Upon leaving the market, he and his partner had more bills left over: they had taken products for a total of 10,000.

But, of course, since Juanse did the apron trick, the game lost its grace: the others repeated it and got large sums that allowed them to go to the market without fear of the budget. But the thing did not stop there: there was revenge.

Averaging the broadcast, “the buzzer sounded” while the participants cooked. The judge –Donato de Santis, Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui-, he indicated that the member of each pair who had not entered the ticket booth the previous time, would have to go and collect tickets, but … with one condition: they could only take them with their hands! “.

Juanse, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe): “Everything I do is prohibited,” he lamented. Capture TV.

“Everything I do is forbidden”Juanse resigned himself, who immediately understood that the new rule was the consequence of his great idea from the beginning.

A while later, the driver Santiago Del Moro indicated that it was time to present the dishes to the jury. He did it with the classic phrase: “Participants, hands up.” Facing the camera, Juanse said: “The only thing that was consistent throughout the night was ‘Hands up’, because we felt assaulted”.

When judging the dish prepared by Juanse, the members of the jury did so harshly. This was the return:

The three chefs were so hard on Juanse that in the end, he and his partner Mary O’Donnell They ended up facing the duo of Gastón Dalmau and Sol Pérez in the category “The worst dish”. Finally, Juanse and O’Donnell passed the round. Gastón Dalmau, too. Y Sol Pérez went straight to the elimination gala, which will be seen on Sunday.

