Less than twenty years old, in February 2010, the new bomb from the Rayados del MonterreySergio Canales, signed a six-year contract with the Real Madrid. The expectations were enormous: he made his debut and established himself with Racing Santander practically at the same time. At just seventeen years of age, he played his first Champions League game, arousing the interest of English and Spanish clubs.
He was even about to sign for him Sevilledirect rival of Betiswhere he became a captain and a hero, reaching the peak of his career as a footballer.
However, alongside the Seville he received the offer real Madrid and he signed for the meringues, linking up with them for the following six seasons in a transaction that was around between five and six million euros.
Authorized voices trusted that Canales would mark an era with the club.
Paco Gento, former Real Madrid player, stated the following about Sergio Canales:
“Canales will win many titles with Real Madrid as I did.”
– Paco Gento
Jose Mourinhowho at that time was technical director of the real Madridhe even compared it to a legend of the merengue group:
“I don’t like to compare. Guti has marked history, but this boy has things of Guti. On the field he thinks like him. Perhaps Canales is more aggressive and aggressive, but he is a player who has a lot of Guti'”
– Jose Mourinho
It should be noted that Sergio Canales arrived at the real Madrid with the intention of replacing Guti precisely.
Although his time with the white team was not as he would have wanted, he even left earlier than stipulated in his contract, the fact of having shared a dressing room with the best in the world, and, above all, having competed face to face with them, helped him to consecrate himself years later at Betis in Seville, to the point of being called up by the national team of his country.
