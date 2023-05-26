Jorge Vergara was a man who divided opinions due to the way in which he managed Chivas, the boss was able to give the club two Liga MX titles, as well as memorable international matches, and it is a fact that he had more followers than critics. . Beyond what could be judged at the time of Mr. Vergara, there is something that cannot be denied, he had an enormous passion for the herd and lived day and night thinking about how to improve his team.
It is no secret to anyone that Vergara was a very hard man when it came to negotiating, both outside and inside the football industry. However, there is something that cannot be denied, the businessman always had outstanding human warmth, and it is difficult to find someone who has bad comments to define the kind of person Jorge was. For example, the words of Carlos Fierra, who recounts how the then owner of Chivas moved sea and land so that the soccer player could say goodbye to his brother with terminal cancer.
“My brother died of cancer in 2011 when I was 17 (Gustavo was 22) and Jorge did something great for me, to this day I still thank Amaury. He brought him from Los Mochis to Guadalajara so I could say goodbye to him. Wherever Jorge is, I only have words of gratitude.”
– Carlos Fierro
Like Carlos, many other men who went through Chivas only have good words for Mr. Vergara.
