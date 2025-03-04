The day John Lennon caused a storm when comparing the Beatles with Jesus Christ

He March 4, 1966 An interview with John Lennon was published in the London Evening Standard. An article that was part of a series called “How does a beatle live?” And that aimed to see how they were in their daily lives each of the members of what was the most famous band of the moment and remains one of the most influential in the history of music.

What seemed one more interview, however, became a nightmare for John Lennon in the subsequent tour of the Beatles in the United States when statements of that interview were replicated by an American media and caused a stir that raised in criticism of the Christian community before the Liverpool group. A moment that for many is considered one of the triggers of the end of the band.

“We are more popular than Jesus”: John Lennon’s controversial statements

The journalist Maureen Cleave He met with each of the Beatles in their homes while they were at a break of a world tour. With John Lennon, with whom he united a special confidence that even led him to be rumors of more than a friendship between them would go down in history for being the author of the interview that led to one of the most famous and also better known statements of the singer.

Lennon was in those very reflective moments about religion, and that could be appreciated in the conversation with Cleave, which led to the following statements: “Christianity will disappear and reduce. I don’t need to discuss that; I am right and it will be shown that I am right. We are more popular than Jesus now; I don’t know what will disappear first, if rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity. Jesus was fine, but his disciples were dumb and common. They are the ones who misrepresent what ruins it for me. ”

These words, however, went unnoticed in the United Kingdom and would not transcend until replicated them, five months laterthe magazine Datebookpublished in the United States and aimed at the young public. The news took the statements of the original interview, without much context and the words, in full holder, caused a lot of controversy in American society.

The tense later tour of the United States

The Beatles became the object of criticism in Christian groups, but also by different media of the country, which led to the British band stopping sounding on radios like a boycott, and even burns of records and different objects of the group were given. With this environment, Brian Epstein, then the band’s manager, The cancellation of the concert tour in the United States was raised and paying the million dollars that were considered the losses that would carry it from its own pocket. But in the end he chose to move forward and that John Lennon apologized publicly for his words, that he had already nuanced them in a press conference.

The Beatles United States tour was a tense and complicated moment for those of Liverpool, who were persecuted by posters that said things like “Jesus died for you, John Lennon” or “John Lennon is Satan”, as well as even the Ku Klux Klan declared that the group had had a brain washing by communists. ”

John Lennon, at a press conference that he attended with great nervousness, apologized for the words before the concert in Chicago, although obliged by circumstances. These statements did not have the expected impact, and the tension would remain, which made a dent in all the members of the group, who would not act in public in the same way, as they recognized Paul McCartney or Ringo Starr In later interviews they felt threats to his life.