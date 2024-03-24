Eleonora will courageously face the operation to remove the pancreatic tumor. She will be accompanied by her children and her ex-husband Massimo Ciavarro.

Eleonora Giorgi, a beautiful and very famous actress of Italian cinema, announced a year ago that her health conditions were not good. She has undergone several cycles of chemotherapy to shrink a tumor in her pancreas in the hope of having an operation to remove it.

On Tuesday 26 March she will undergo the long-awaited surgery which will allow her to return to her life. The convalescence will be long and debilitating, but the doctors have assured her that she will resume all her activities as best as possible. About her Her children Paolo Ciavarro and Andrea Rizzoli they are very close to her, but are understandably worried about the operation. They say they are proud of their mother's reaction because she faced the long chemotherapy process calmly and with courage. The actress is a little scared by the hospitalization but she says she is optimistic because the therapy to reduce the tumor mass went well and she feels ready to undergo the operation.

She states that the closeness of her children was very helpful to her. She has never felt alone and the affection of her loved ones has given her the strength necessary to fight the serious illness that has afflicted her for a year. She hoped to be calmer, but of course a cancer It is a frightening pathology due to the enormity and severity of the symptoms. Fortunately, today a lot of progress has been made in the medical field and the prognosis in these cases is no longer as dire as it was a short time ago.

In the interview given to very true thanks her ex-husband Massimo Ciavarro for his kindness and his wonderful way of being by her side in difficulties. Although she loves being alone on the island of Lampedusa, she took a flight to Rome to hold Eleonora's hand and encourage her. Even her children remained close to her, heartened by the always smiling face of her mother:

“We experienced private moments that otherwise would have been impossible. His light-heartedness in dealing with this situation gave us strength. We have to thank the doctors and science but mum was a force of nature.”

Eleonora Giorgi has been much loved by the Italian public since her debut in Federico Fellini's Roma. her career is full of successes both as an actress and as a director.

