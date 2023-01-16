Medhat Al-Kashef, head of the judging committee, said during the closing ceremony that was held on the stage of the Mohammed VI Theater that five plays out of 11 within the official competition met the conditions required in this competition, represented in “the Arabic language in relation to the text, the acting performance, the artistic vision, the quality of mastery and its relationship to the artistic construction.” And aesthetic and intellectual“.

He added that these performances are (Sha Ta Ra) from Morocco, (Khalaf) from Iraq, (Al-Rouba) from Tunisia, (Rahal Al-Nahar) from the Emirates, and (Brenda) from Morocco, so that the choice falls on .. (Rahal Al-Nahar)..

The ceremony began with a singing segment by the Moroccan soprano Samira Al-Qadri, during which she presented (The Rain Song) from her new album (When I Love)..

The ceremony included the awarding of prizes for the Arab Competition for Theatrical Scientific Research, which went to Adel Al-Qarib from Morocco, and Marwa Wahdan and Asmaa Bassam from Egypt..

Medhat Al-Kashif, Dean of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in Egypt, presented the report of the jury for this session, which included some observations and recommendations, while also praising the performances that were presented outside the competition..

Among the most prominent of these recommendations was “opening windows to communicate with the Western theater by inviting the heads of important international theater festivals to host distinguished performances for more contact with the global stage.”“.

The committee expressed its reservations about “the prevalence of relying solely on the phenomenon of narration in raising social and political issues, in contrast to the decline in the dramatic elements on which theatrical art is based.”“.

The committee also pointed out the need to choose texts written in classical Arabic, and not to rely on local dialects that reduce communication with others.“.

Moroccan singer Fouad Zabadi presented the song (The Night, Laila, Blame Me) and (And You Have Freedom, Ray) by the late Lebanese singer Wadih Al-Safi..

In conclusion, the Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority, Ismail Abdullah, announced the holding of the fourteenth session of the Arab Theater Festival in 2024 in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he handed over the file of the next session to Jabbar Judy, captain of Iraqi artists, and Ali Al-Sudani, director of theaters in Iraq..