The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, honored the Bahraini actor, Mohammed Yassin, with the “Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity,” and the locals honored the Emirati artist, Adel bin Sufyan.

Eight local performances are competing for the Sharjah Theater Days Awards. The program, which runs until March 20, includes three performances on the sidelines of the Dibba Al-Fujairah Society for Culture, Arts and Theater, Dubai Al-Ahly Theater and Ras Al-Khaimah Theater.

The program also includes the presentation of two of the performances of the ninth session of the Kalba Festival for Short Plays, which are the work that won the award for best show (Miss Julia) by director Dina Badr and the work that won the award for best directing (failure of a theatrical performance) by director Youssef Al-Mughni.

The jury is formed under the chairmanship of the Lebanese critic and writer Mashhour Mustafa, and the membership of Emirati interior designer Walid Al Zaabi, Jordanian director Muhammad Khair Al-Rifai, Egyptian director Adel Hassan, and Egyptian writer Rasha Abdel Moneim.

In parallel with the performances, an intellectual forum entitled (Theater and the Environment) will be held on Tuesday, with the participation of researchers and playwrights from the Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia and Lebanon.