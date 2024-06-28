The history of El Salvador is marked by unique and relevant events that have been recorded in the country’s historical memory.

According to the criteria of

One of those remarkable episodes was the day when A Salvadoran president received a letter from Adolf Hitlerthe infamous leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party, commonly known as the Nazi Party.

During that time, El Salvador was under the first military regime of General Maximiliano Hernández Martínezwho ruled authoritatively from 1931 to 1944.

This military man came to power after a coup d’état that removed President Arturo Araujo from office. Hernández Martínez is remembered for his dictatorial government and his ability to stay in power despite opposition and internal difficulties.

Hitler’s letter to Hernandez Martinez



In 1935After several years in government, Hernández Martínez began his second presidential term. It was in this context that Adolf Hitler, who had been appointed Chancellor of Germany in 1933, decided to send a letter to El Salvador. The stated objective of this letter was to congratulate the Salvadoran president on his reelection and inauguration.

The letter, dated February 21, 1935was sent from Berlin and consisted of three pages.

The first page, which according to historians mostly contains Hitler’s name, is not entirely understandable in its content. The second page was written in German and contained the main message of the letter. The third page offered an official Spanish translation of the German message.

The stated purpose of this letter was to congratulate the Salvadoran president on his re-election and inauguration. Photo:The Graphic Press – Courtesy of the History of El Salvador. Share

According to historical records of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, the letter was a protocolary act intended to congratulate the Salvadoran president and confirm the continuity of bilateral relations between the two nations. Furthermore, Hitler took the opportunity to announce the arrival of the representative of the German State who would assist Hernández Martínez during the inauguration ceremony.

Transcript of the letter



Hitler’s letter, although brief, is notable for its formal and protocolary tone. According to the official transcription into Spanish:

“Adolf Hitler

Chancellor of Germany

To the Excellency President of the Republic of El Salvador.

Mr. president:

Share The stated objective of this letter was to congratulate the Salvadoran president on his reelection and inauguration. Photo:The Graphic Press – Courtesy of the History of El Salvador.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador, I allow myself to fraternally congratulate your Excellency.

It is my hope that the cordial relations that fortunately exist between Germany and the Republic of El Salvador become even closer during your presidential term.

It is a pleasure for me to entrust the position of envoy extraordinary and minister plenipotentiary of Germany to Dr. Kraske, to represent my government at that ceremony.

I would also like to take this opportunity to express to you, Mr. President, my best wishes for your personal happiness and for the prosperity of the Republic of El Salvador.

I beg your Excellency to accept my highest esteem and testimony of my sincere friendship.

Berlin, February 21, 1935.

(A) Hitler.

Endorsed by: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(F) Freiherr von Neurath”.

Historical context of communication



The communication between Hitler and Hernández Martínez took place in a context of rising militarism in El Salvador. 1935the country was under the strict control of the Hernández Martínez regime, who had begun his second presidential term. The dictatorship of Hernández Martínez was characterized by maintaining social order and limiting the political expression of opponents.

The environment in El Salvador during that time was marked by strict government surveillance and control. The country’s socioeconomic situation was challenging, with a predominantly rural population and an economy based on agriculture, mainly on coffee cultivation. Despite the lack of international recognition and the isolation of the military regime, Hernández Martínez managed to remain in power for several years.

The Salvadoran historian Carlos Cañas Dinarte points out that the sending of Hitler’s letter also served as a diplomatic procedure to introduce the new German ambassador to Guatemala and El Salvador. This act reflects the recognition and formal greeting between two leaders who, although geographically distant, shared authoritarian approaches in their respective governments.

In 1944after almost 13 years in power, Hernández Martínez was forced to leave the presidency after a military revolt and a peaceful strikeThis period of Salvadoran history shows how international alliances and communications can have a significant impact on a country’s internal politics.

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Prensa Gráfica, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.