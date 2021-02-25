Recently the team of Activision announced the news that will arrive with the next updates both for Modern Warfare / Warzone as for Black ops cold war.

Season 2 is just around the corner and will add new experiences for both titles, at this time all users should already have the update available both on consoles and on Pc.

Among the novelties, the zombies come to Black ops cold war with Zombies Outbreak an experience that will cover the entire area of Ural mountains, as well as new types of crystals that promise to change the meta of this game mode.

This weighs the new updates for Warzone and Black Ops

That said, in the statement from Activision They also added a section so you know how much space you will need.

Black Ops Cold War upgrade sizes

PlayStation 5: 18.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 10.5 GB

Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 26.5 GB

Xbox One: 15.3 GB

PC: 13.7 GB

Warzone upgrade size

PlayStation 5: 17.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 17.0 GB

Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 17.9 GB

Xbox One: 17.9 GB

PC: 16.9 GB (only Warzone) / 20.8 GB (Warzone Y Modern warfare)

PS4s with 500 GB no longer fit Warzone and Cold War

Within the news release the following is also specified:

Those who have a PlayStation 4 with 500 GB of storage will need to make room if they want to have the full versions of Modern Warfare / Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with all modes and packages installed.

The recommendation is, obviously, to delete content that you do not play, in both titles.

We recommend you: Ingrid ‘Sol’ Oliveira: The rising Call of Duty star who was turned off for femicide.

In Black ops cold war You will have to go to the main menu, press R3 and access ‘File Management’. You can delete any content that you have not used in a long time.

In the case of Modern Warfare / Warzone, in the main menu select options, the ‘General’ tab and scroll until you find ‘Game installations’, from there you can delete certain files.

Remember that it is not necessary to have the full versions or Warzone nor of Cold war on your PS4.

Source.



