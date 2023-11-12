Tzipi Livni is described as the most powerful woman in the history of Israel, after Golda Meir. Throughout her career she held eight different portfolios, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Prime Minister. In 2009 his party triumphed in the parliamentary elections, But she failed to consolidate a majority, which prevented her from becoming prime minister, which made her the leader of the opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Five years later, and despite the political distance that separates them, he agreed to enter his administration as Minister of Justice and led the 2014 negotiation with the Palestinians. She supported the existence of two States and peace between Israel and Palestinefelt in 2019 that the public did not support her, which is why she announced her retirement from politics.

Despite this, he is still present in major national discussions and there are those who do not rule out his return to the public arena. EL TIEMPO interviewed her, in the wake of the current crisis.

How would you describe the situation in Israel, one month after the October 7 attacks?

As a society we are still absorbing the magnitude of the horrors. Every Israeli knows someone who was in one of the places attacked, starting with those who were kidnapped or killed. And in every family there is at least one member who is fighting in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, many people have been evacuated from their homes, both in the south and on the northern border, while missile attacks launched by Hamas continue. The ground operation began a few days ago, so this is just beginning.

Protests over the Israeli response are growing around the world. What is your reaction about it?

What we see in different parts of the world is not only a criticism of the Israeli military response, but also a combination of hatred, anti-Semitism, absolute ignorance and ignorance. I do not want to refer to the numbers because I do not trust Hamas’ figures, although it is clear that when there is a war many civilians die. I feel sorry for the loss of life on both sides and can understand the empathy for the dead Palestinians, as long as it’s not the terrorists.

There are people who equate the Israeli response to what Hamas did…

Unlike Hamas, what we did was warn people in Gaza to leave the places where the terrorists are hiding and told them to go to the south, where there is a possibility of receiving humanitarian aid. Those who stay and risk their lives go against the fact that we are trying to avoid casualties among civilians. And they are, incidentally, used by Hamas as human shieldswhich forces them to stay.

He spoke of ignorance in the face of reality. What is she referring to?

20 years ago, Israel left Gaza. We dismantled the settlements and there was not a single Israeli soldier. I have no doubt that they could have been completely free, open to the world, with a legitimate regime. And that did not happen because Hamas took everything and has no will to stop the violence. So those in the world who want the Palestinians to live in peace and surely understand that Hamas is the obstacle. With Hamas there is no hope for the Palestinians living in Gaza. I am surprised that there is no understanding of the difference between a terrorist organization that represents a religious ideology of holy war and the legitimate Palestinian Government.

What is your reaction when it is stated that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide?

I feel frustrated. What the terrorists did in Israel was a genocide, because they entered people’s homes to kill their inhabitants for being Jews. There is a video of a Hamas terrorist who calls his parents to tell them that he killed ten Jews by his own hand and they celebrate him for killing non-Israelis, Jews. We do not seek to kill Palestinians for being Palestinians, but rather we persecute terrorists. In its statutes, this organization does not accept the right of Jews and what they call infidels to live in this region. They are not fighting for the existence of a Palestinian state and when they say that Palestine will be free when it goes from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, they deny the very existence of Israel. Therefore, it is our right to defend Israeli citizens.

One of the debates that has arisen is the debate on ‘collateral damage’. What do you think about it?

The concept of proportionality is part of international law and Israel acts in accordance with that law. Those who speak about this without knowing should watch the videos of October 7 to understand that the terrorists not only killed entire families, but went to the extent of torturing children in front of their parents, before murdering them. For me, it’s still hard to talk about this (his voice breaks).

There are also those who say that hate is the result of what was sown before…

I remember the discussions within the cabinet in Israel: we left Gaza and gave room for hope, but Hamas took control and targeted us for its attacks. They say there was no money for food, but they did use it to build thousands of kilometers of tunnels and have weapons. A few years ago we carried out a deterrent military operation that ended when we thought they would be stopped to try again, but that was not the case. In a next stage we agreed that they would come nearly 20,000 Palestinian workers to Israel. Now we discover that some of them dedicated themselves to doing intelligence in the places that were attacked. So what should we do? Should we fold our arms and wait for the next massacre? No. What we demand is that Hamas release the hostages and leave Gaza. It’s that simple.

But polls show that Hamas is very popular in both Gaza and the West Bank…

I’m going to go back to the past again. In 2005, as minister, I made the decision to remove Israelis from their homes in Gaza, many who were born there. The then president of the World Bank put money out of his own pocket to build greenhouses and begin to make that area a kind of Singapore. That’s why I say we sow seeds of hope, not hate. Twenty years later we see these demonstrations of cruelty, of barbarism. I insist that the day Hamas is over we can start again. But blame us for the ideology they have… Please! It would be like blaming those who worked in the Twin Towers for the attacks of September 11, 2001.

However, there seems to be no way out. What do you think?

I want to be fair in my assessments. Of course there is a conflict between Israel and Palestine. I was the chief negotiator during the last two attempts to reach an agreement. And I think we offered a good deal based on the existence of two states for two peoples. During Barack Obama’s administration, in 2014 we agreed to negotiate based on a document from Washington, but the Palestinian leadership never responded. Hence he said that The conflict needs to be resolved. And Gaza can be free, without Israeli soldiers or settlers and without Hamas. Otherwise, there is a very high price and we are all paying it.

Different experts have begun to talk about the ‘day after’, to refer to the scenario that will follow the current military operation. How do you imagine it?

I can imagine a day after, but I don’t think it’s feasible. From the Israeli perspective, what we want is a regime that has not been inspired by terror, that does not practice it, that does not support it and that is willing to act against terror in Gaza. With certainty I affirm that we do not want to occupy Gaza, we don’t even want to be there. The only reason now is to preserve our safety. So the Palestinian Authority should be there, but they do not want to take on that responsibility nor do they have the capacity. Perhaps an agreement will be reached in which other Arab states will support it, although that is not our decision.

What is the possibility of this conflict spreading?

I hope is not like that. We do not want to open a second front with Hezbollah, also a terrorist organization that is very close to Iran. The deterrence message sent by the United States with the presence of its aircraft carriers is very important. Frankly speaking, once Gaza is handled we will have to seek a solution for Lebanon.

And the risk that the opening that had been made towards the Arab world would founder?

I can assure you that Arab leaders in this region understand several things better than those who protest against Israel: that Hamas is a problem and that its extreme ideology threatens their own regimes. The more pragmatic understand that there is no hope for peace with Hamas, and therefore I do not think we will see a change in their attitude. Saudi Arabia is very close to the Palestinian Authority and maybe it’s part of the solution. I hope so because they are very influential.

What about Israeli politics?

I think this is the end of the Netanyahu era in politics. I don’t know when the exact moment will be, but I’m sure it will be. The real question, however, is how we resolve the internal debate about the nature of democracy. We experienced these protests against the judicial reform in which I was one of the voices of the opposition and that is pending. We also need to decide internally what the correct strategy is regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. We put off this discussion for many years and we can no longer ignore it. It is too early to know how much what happened on October 7 affected the attitude of citizens, but we must put the issue on the table and reach an agreement. It will not be easy.

What would you like to say to Gustavo Petro and other Latin American presidents who have made diplomatic decisions and openly criticized Israel?

I hope you read this interview and understand that this is really a decision between good and evil, between terror and the defense of citizens. We live in a world of images and I hope you understand that reality is completely different from what they perceive.

Do you regret leaving politics in 2019?

No. I left politics, among others, because I spoke about the need to achieve peace and that was not on the agenda in Israel during that time. Now, I believe that we must seek peace, it is the right thing to do and that is why I speak on the public stage, not on the political stage. I hope to influence people’s minds and we’ll see what the future brings.

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about what is coming?

I’m realist. We live in dark days. At the same time, I don’t lose hope. Any human being needs it. I live in Israel, I have two children and a grandson. This is our country. I remember difficult moments from the past: the Six Day War, when I was a child; that of Yom Kippur, when I thought we were going to disappear as a country; the second intifada, when many civilians died. And now we face this. It will take time, but we will prevail. Hope is essential for life.

RICARDO AVILA

Senior analyst

