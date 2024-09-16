Since President Dina Boluarte decided to grant Alberto Fujimori a state funeral, more than one political analyst has wondered whether these have been three days of mourning or three days of remembrance. His followers, who defend him as if he were a saint, have dedicated themselves to exalting his figure, emphasizing that his life was imbued with heroism and bravery for one aspect that for them is indisputable: having defeated terrorism. His opponents refute this “truth,” maintaining that Fujimori not only had little to do with the milestone that determined that defeat—the capture of the leader of Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzmán—but that it was in spite of him. They cite former members of the Special Intelligence Group (GEIN) of the Police, Guzmán’s captors, who have assured that the politician was never aware of the operation and that they did not inform him because the information would have been leaked to his close advisor Vladimiro Montesinos, and he would have frustrated the job by not obtaining any benefit.

Coffin with the body of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori at the Museum of the Nation, where his remains will be displayed for a posthumous tribute, in Lima, on September 12, 2024. Sebastian Castaneda (REUTERS)

But, without a doubt, the event that brings down the aforementioned bravery of the patriarch of Fujimorism is his flight from Peru and subsequent resignation from Tokyo, Japan, at the end of 2000. It is a fact that reminds Peruvians of an old technological device, half telephone, half printer, which at that time was the fastest tool to send documents over long distances: the fax. A peripheral that has been associated with the end of a dictatorial mandate, where state institutions were debased, the media were bought, corruption spread and multiple crimes were committed against innocent people.

It was the year 2000 and Fujimori was seeking his third presidential term, amid a wave of questions that shook any semblance of governability. In April of that year, there were general elections and the official results indicated that Fujimori had beaten economist Alejandro Toledo by nine percentage points. But the signs of fraud provoked indignation that was expressed in the streets in a rarely seen mass march called Los cuatro suyos (The Four Suinos), in reference to the four regions that made up the Inca empire of Tahuantinsuyu.

That demonstration of repudiation was a shock for Fujimori, but it did not determine his end. A large part of the population still blindly believed in their leader and was willing to support him. Conclusive proof was needed. An exposure. That which in the newsrooms is called a bomb. On September 14, 2000, the expected bomb exploded in the faces of all the Peruvians gathered in front of the television. A cable channel played a video showing Vladimiro Montesinos, the head of the National Intelligence Service (SIN), buying the conscience of Congressman Alberto Kouri with a tower of bills. Fifteen thousand dollars to get him to go over to the Fujimori side. It was the first time that the president had been accused of being a fujimori. Vladivideo of many.

Alberto Fujimori, lying on the roof of his vehicle, shakes hands with supporters after casting his vote in the local elections of November 12, 1995. Mariana Bazo (REUTERS)

Faced with the facts, Fujimori’s strategy was based on condemning Montesinos and claiming that all this structural corruption had been built behind his back. He even starred in a memorable scene where he “chased” him along with a police commando, going through his supposed hiding places. On October 29, Montesinos escaped on board a sailboat with some soldiers and would not be captured until June of the following year in Venezuela. Uncovered, aware that sooner or later he would be called to court and that the Prosecutor’s Office was following his steps with a voluminous folio of evidence, Fujimori left the country with the excuse of fulfilling a presidential commitment: to attend the APEC forum in Brunei, a country in Southeast Asia. Then he was to travel to Panama to participate in another summit, but the autocrat who governed Peru for ten years never arrived and changed his flight to Japan, the country of his parents and where – according to some accusations – he was really born.

On November 19, two months after the first VladivideoFujimori sent his formal resignation to the Presidency by fax from a hotel in Tokyo. In the letter addressed to the president of Congress, Valentín Paniagua, he said that he had come to the conclusion that his presence was not convenient for the transition process and that he hoped that in this way the way would be opened to “a stage of definitive political détente.”

More than two decades later, it is clear that it was like pouring gasoline on a fire that is far from being extinguished. “Despite errors, which I recognize, I have acted without political calculation, much less concern for popularity, circumstances that would have prevented the successful execution of an anti-inflationary economic program, the process of internal pacification and then reaching definitive peace with Ecuador and Chile, among other fundamental achievements of my Government,” says the historic document.

These days, at the wake, José Cevasco, former senior officer of Congress, has denied that Fujimori officially resigned by fax, but that it was a copy, as the official document was brought from Japan by one of his aides-de-camp. “That resignation took 23 hours to arrive in Lima. But I asked the aide-de-camp for a copy to show to the then president of Congress, Valentín Paniagua. He sent me a copy by fax. And I show it to him until the original arrives.” If Paniagua, who assumed the Presidency in the period of democratic transition, finally found out about it through a copy, it does not change the act: Alberto Fujimori resigned from his position from another continent to avoid facing justice and not end up in prison, which ended up happening several years later.

His ministers felt betrayed and resigned. And Congress, after a vote, did not accept his resignation and removed him for permanent moral incapacity. There was no transfer of power. Fujimori did not put the sash on his successor. He kicked the board when he knew he was safe. So much so that he would run for the Japanese Senate, although without success. He would then travel to Chile to try to be absolved of his crimes, but his plans were cut short and he would end up being extradited to Peru. How will the stumbles and crimes of the seventh most corrupt president in the world be remembered? The country seems to be witnessing an inexhaustible season of post-truth.

