In a new episode of the well-known ‘Vibe with Wife’ featuring Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel (nearly 700 thousand subscribers), the former English footballer interviewed Ruud Van Nistelrooy. Among the various themes they touched on, the Dutchman came to confess the day that, during his time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson “left” him without fighting for the Golden Boot of the 2001-2002 Premier League that Thierry Henry ended up winning.

“I admired (Henry) a lot, I studied his game. I want to compete with him to improve myself. I was fighting for my first Golden Boot. But in the last game of the season, he decided to leave me out. He told me: “You are not going to win the Golden Boot, son, we have not won the league”. Not even on the bench. It hurt me a lot at the time. You can’t even imagine it, ”said the Dutchman. A fact that both parties made up for in the next season, after the former Netherlands striker led the ‘Red Devils’ in the conquest of the Premier League, along with his long-awaited Golden Boot.

On the other hand, they also remembered the figure of Ronaldo Nazário. ‘Van Gol’ himself acknowledged that came to do “curtsies” during training in his time at Real Madrid, along with his belief that he would have a large number of Ballons d’Or were it not for injuries.

“The fact that he had a lot of injuries to his knee, his weight, all of this is known to people. But when we did a 4v4 in training … Oh my god, Rio, “said Van Nistelrooy in his continuous praise of the Brazilian. Own Ferdinand asked him without ever “shouting” for Ronaldo’s exhibitions. “I didn’t just yell. Rather, I clapped, I screamed, I bowed to him … I said “This is impossible.” It is the best dribble I have seen in my life “confessed the Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy too wanted to remember a few words by Antonio Cassano, his former teammate at Real Madrid, who once said that he would like to tell Ronaldo that “If you hadn’t had so many injuries, or had lived more professionally, you would have won the Ballon d’Or seven or eight times”. “I agree with it. Of course we are all champions, also of the Champions League, we have won everything … But if he had been able to avoid those injuries, oh my God, you can’t even imagine it, ”’Van Gol’ emphasized again.