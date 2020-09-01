“Under normal circumstances, I think I have won the Tour“. Luis Ocana was euphoric after its exhibition in Orcières-Merlette, a feat that was reminiscent of the historic rides of Fausto Coppi. The Cuenca had flown alone to be crowned in the alpine station with 5:52 minutes on Lucien Van Impe, the second classified, and 8:42 on Eddy merckx, the ogre of the time, his main rival to be crowned in Paris. The Belgian had not suffered any crisis: simply, Ocaña was overwhelming that July 8, 1971, to the point that he left 61 cyclists out of control, most of them later replayed by the organization so as not to leave a famished peloton of 53 riders with ten stages to go.

Ocaña had already seen Merckx falter in the Puy de Dôme and in the Bearing. She had to test her again. And chose a short stage of the Alps, the 134 kilometers that ended in an unprecedented port, Orcières-Merlette. On the first climb of the day, Laffrey, jumped first Source, shyly. Then did Agostinho, hard. And there Ocaña went after the Portuguese. Zoetemelk, Van Impe and Petterson they also responded to the attack. Merckx did not move.

None could keep up with Ocaña that day. At the next elevation, the Hoyer, second-rate, he was left without company. “I would not have minded continuing with them, but they barely gave relief and could not continue, so better alone,” said later the Cuenca, crammed in the yellow jersey with stratospheric advantages: 8:43 on Zoetemelk; 9:20 on Van Impe; 9:26 on Petterson, and 9:46 on Merckx.

“I bow to Ocaña and raise my hat as a sign of respect. Luis he has dominated us all, like El Cordobés in the bullring, “he said The cannibal, defeated. But Merckx wasn’t going to give up so quickly. In the flat stage of Marseilles prepared a trap that cost him two minutes, in the time trial of Albi he pinched another 11 seconds… Despite the push from the Belgian, the lead was comfortable. “Under normal circumstances”, Ocaña would have won that Tour … But the circumstances were not normal. Already in the Pyrenees, in the muddy descent of the Mind, Luis suffered an irreparable fall. Would always be Merlette.