Mexico.- The history of Diego Armando Maradona has always involved unimaginable things and it is that one of the best players in the world was always surrounded by so many people that it was almost impossible not to have anything to talk about and even stories that over the years were created in anecdotes for being so irreverent and ahead of the game. time in which the now deceased “10” lived. One of the stories that has been mentioned the most is the occasion that Maradona bought a Ferrari in black, yes black color, something unthinkable in those times.

The story dates back to 1986 just a few months after Diego Armando Maradona and the Argentine National Team had left World champions in Mexico 86Given this achievement, the South American wanted something to celebrate, so he asked his representative Guillermo Coppola to get him a black Ferrari, which was impossible because Enzo Ferrari had the rule that his factories only made red cars and for nothing. of the world would do in another color that was not that. “Fluff” was so insistent that his representative agreed to find a way to find that possibility.

After a while Coppola was able to speak with Enzo-Ferrari and told him about the need for Maradona, from the beginning it was rejected because the rule was clear, in addition to the fact that the car he wanted was a Ferrari Testarossa of which only 40 were made and he wanted to have one but in black. After so much insistence, Enzo agreed, but the price of the car was excessive, to which was added the price of the paint.

Diego Armando Maradona with his black Ferrari that caused astonishment in 1986 | Photo: Special

A total of 430 thousand dollars was what was paid only for the car, an amount that was absorbed by the president of Napoli at that time, Corrado Ferlaino. To this was added the 130 thousand of the painting and that was how Diego Armando Maradona was the first man in the world with a black Ferrari, but the controversy would not end there since the Argentine was not entirely comfortable with his new car and came close to returning it.

“We didn’t both go up and Diego started looking everywhere. I tell him, what’s wrong? And the stereo? Diego asks. It doesn’t have a stereo, it’s a race car, it doesn’t have. It doesn’t have air conditioning, it doesn’t have anything.” , revealed that he told Maradona that he replied in an annoyed tone, “Well, then let them put it in the cu…”, he added William Coppola to TyC Sports just a few years ago.

After that great disappointment, Diego kept the car and used it for a few more years. After a while this car was left out of the Argentine collection. According to those who have been closest to Diego, they revealed that the car was kept by a Spanish collector who in 2014 sold it for just over 250 thousand euros, says autoblog. Diego Armando Maradona made it clear that in his best moments in football he could have what he wanted and when he wanted and having made a Ferrari black instead of red was a great moment in history, something that is more common today .