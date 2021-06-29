We are less than 24 hours away from the fact that for the first time since 2000, that is, for 21 years, there is no contractual relationship linking Messi with Barça. The club does not seem to be in too much of a hurry to make the Argentine’s renewal official, and everything indicates that it will be made official in the next few days, but the fear in the entrails of the Catalans will not disappear until there is no document that will rejoin Barcelona and the Argentine crack.
It seems that only the last fringes of the contract are missing, some clauses of minor importance. As regards salary and duration, it has been approved for a long time, so that is not the problem that is forcing Barcelona to delay the announcement date.
One of the most reasonable fears of all culé fans is that as of Thursday Messi is free to negotiate with any team that is willing to present him an offer. If that were to happen, the world of football would come to a complete standstill. At this point no one is capable of imagining a Barça without Messi and perhaps even with more intensity, a Messi without Barça.
It seems that the terms of the agreement that will be announced shortly will consist of a football contract until 2023, but that keeps Messi tied to the club beyond his retirement. The intention of the Argentine star has always been to finish his career in the United States, so it seems the most plausible destination in two summers.
Barça is moving very well in the transfer market, since at this point it has already incorporated four elite players, carrying out an outlay of less than 10 million euros. A couple of additions, together with the renewal of Leo Messi, would be the perfect icing for the culé market.
It is true that there is little left for Messi to stop being linked to the Barcelona entity after two decades of unconditional love, but if everything follows its natural course we will see Leo two more seasons at Can Barça.
