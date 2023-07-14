If we look in the dictionary for the meaning of the word Americasurely we will find detailed information about the continent, they will tell us about the man who discovered it and in that same line, a little later, the name of a certain Cuauhtémoc Blanco will appear.
The history of the native of Tepito is inevitably related to Club de Fútbol América, of whom he has always been a fan. As a sample are their festivities; a thousand times imitated, never equaled.
However, fate was about to put him in the path of another team. What about another team? From the Eagles’ archrival: the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.
Ángel Coca González was the one who discovered Cuauhtémoc Blanco as a player. And in an effort to see him shine as soon as possible in the First Division, he was very close to taking him to a trial with the Sacred Flock.
These words were offered by Cuauhtémoc Blanco himself, in an interview for ESPN with Vanessa Huppenkothen.
”I went with him, we were champions and when we returned to Mexico City he told me: you know what? I’m going to take you to Chivas. I told him: what? It’s okay, nothing’s wrong. I have always gone to América, but at that time Ángel el Zurdo López was the coach of Chivas and Coca knew him well. About four days later he calls me and he tells me: we’re not going to Chivas, we’re going to America,” said the former player.
Can you imagine Cuauhtémoc Blanco defending the Chivas jersey? With the Sacred Flock, would he also have become a national idol? Or was it already ruled that Blanco was born only to shine with the cream-blues?
That decision that Coca was about to make could change many things in the history of Mexican soccer.
