Christopher Michael Ramos had found his place in the Ayacucho cemetery. There he arranged the flowers, went up to the highest niches to clean the tombstones or washed the vases. With the coins he earned he bought himself some tennis shoes. Another time he went to the barbershop to get a modern cut. That made him happy, although he was actually a 15-year-old teenager quite angry with the world. With his father, who had left them to start another family. With his mother, who worked from sunup to sundown to bring food to the plate. With his schoolmates, who called him an orphan and a donkey for having repeated a grade three times.

On Thursday of last week, Peru launched the state of emergency. The protests, which began due to the failed self-coup by the already imprisoned former president Pedro Castillo, had increased in the interior provinces. In Ayacucho, a region of Peru accustomed to death by terrorism in the 1980s and 1990s, the young Ramos decided to join the marches. With other friends, he wandered around the city all afternoon. As the sun went down, the military ordered everyone to go home to comply with the curfew. Ramos had to hurry.

The boy walked towards his house, an adobe and straw hut on the outskirts of the city. He passed by a friend, who is the one who has recounted the scene, in front of the cemetery where he worked. At that moment they began to hear shots. The friends stuck to the wall and began to walk fast. One bullet, however, hit Ramos in the back. It pierced a lung and heart. The friend tried to drag him away, but the shots scared him and he hid behind a tree. Ramos’s body was left lying on the street. Already in the hospital, at 7:10 p.m. (1:10 a.m. in mainland Spain), a doctor signed the death of an anonymous person: they identified him as NN (no name).

In the Los Licenciados neighborhood, on the outskirts of Ayacucho, the power went out at 5:45 p.m. local time. Hilaria couldn’t charge her phone: one of those devices that are hardly seen in the world anymore, that are only used to make calls and that don’t have an Internet connection. It had been hours since hers, her son, Christopher, had said goodbye to her. Her mother had asked her not to leave her, that that day she had stopped.

—Mommy, I could go there too, he told her.

But Hilaria took it as a joke. She imagined him in the cemetery, climbing through the niches to place the flowers of the last dead person in the place. Later, when she went to bed not knowing where she was, she thought that she would have gone with her friends. She’s been doing it a lot lately. Ramos had suddenly changed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

It had taken a stretch. He was really tall for his 15 years. At school he had to go to class with 13-year-olds and they laughed at him. The teachers said that he got good grades, but that he had a behavior problem, they should take him to a psychologist. One day in July he got tired and stopped attending. He said that he would study on the weekends, but he did not return to sit at his desk or wear his uniform.

Portrait of Christopher Michael Ramos. Mauricio Morales

He began hanging out with other young people his age. Sometimes they would go out and drink alcohol. So when she Hilaria woke up on Friday and saw that her son was not in her bed either, she thought that he had gone to sleep drunk somewhere. By then, the news of her death was already in the newspapers. She was the last to know.

One hour by road from Ayacucho is Quinua. Regner Raul Ramos, 48, the father, lives there. That morning the phone rang and a doctor spoke to him on the other end of the receiver. He told her that he was going to send her some photos via WhatsApp: they were portraits of Christopher’s corpse.

He was dead now, but only a few hours ago he had been a lively boy who had developed a knack for cooking. From a very young age, his mother had taught him how to handle himself around the stove in case she was missing one day. He sometimes went with his sister to a restaurant where she worked to help them out. He had become fond of grilling meat, those cuts of beef that he had never seen on his table. He also cooked pasta.

In the cabin where they shared two rooms with mattresses on the dirt floor, he had found another occupation. One day the radio broke down. Ramos disassembled it and when he put the pieces back together, the voice came out of the device. His mother and his sister couldn’t believe it. They asked him not to drop out, to become a technician. He said yes, that one day he was going to be a professional and he was going to buy them a television.

Ana Luz Cristel Ramos, the 18-year-old sister, would have liked to go out to protest that fateful afternoon, but she had to prepare for an exam. She wants to go to university. The shooting that broke out was also heard on the outskirts of the city. Hilaria asked her two young children to come home. A helicopter was flying over Ayacucho.

The downtown streets had turned into chaos. The protesters had tried to take over the airport, which has been closed to air traffic for a week since that day. The military responded using their weapons. 10 people died in the clashes, most from gunshot wounds. The last was Jonathan Alarcón Galindo, 19, who died this Thursday in the hospital. There were dozens of wounded. It has been the largest massacre since the start of the protests throughout the country, which already total 26 deaths.

Regner Raul Ramos, Christopher’s father. Mauricio Morales

Ayacucho, in Quechua, means land of the dead. This Andean region accounted for 40% of the 69,000 victims caused by the terrorism of Sendero Luminoso, the dirty war waged by the State and paramilitary groups for two decades. 30 years later, the dead continue to leave this place marked by misery and state neglect. Reasons that lead adolescents to get angry with the world, to take to the streets to shout to Peru that they exist. Like when they voted for Pedro Castillo and made him president. A historic feat that ended just as badly as all the country’s political adventures for a decade.

Maybe that’s what Ramos shouted through the streets that afternoon. Or he asked that Castillo be released. Or that they closed the Congress. Or that the new president, Dina Boluarte, resigned. Or that the sneakers she had bought were too small for her and she needed new ones. For something or for everything he joined the protest that Thursday until a shot pierced his heart.

Already dead, they baptized him. It was something he had always wanted. His sister cries when she remembers him:

“And for what?” He wanted to be baptized to dance with his mother at the celebration and be able to tell her happily: I am no longer the son of the devil.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.