The Day Before is the most anticipated open world MMO on PC, and the developers have given two news: a good and a bad one. The good news is that The Day Before will rely on Unreal Engine 5while the bad one is the postponement of the game.

The new release date for The Day Before is March 1, 2023postponement due to the change of the graphics engine, which is now Unreal Engine 5. The game’s developers, Fntastic have left a statement to IGN which explains the replacement of the graphics engine will cause a delay, since everything will have to be readjusted. Something that strikes players who have been looking forward to the game, seeing as it was supposed to arrive on June 21 of this year.

The statement says: “Millions of people have added The Day Before to their wish list, making it one of the most anticipated games in the world. We feel and understand the tremendous responsibility we are facing, and with tremendous gratitude in our hearts, we are delighted to announce that The Day Before will change to Unreal Engine 5 technology! The transition to a more advanced and open world-friendly engine will make the gameplay even more fantastic. In this regard, we inform you that the new release date of the game will be March 1, 2023“.

The Day Before is an open world that wants to combine survival gameplay with a deep system regarding combat, vehicles and even social elements that seem inspired by Animal Crossing. Even after the change to Unreal Engine 5, the game was aiming for high-level graphics, in fact a 4K trailer with active ray tracing was also shown.

Therefore, although it leaves a bittersweet taste having to wait a little longer for poter finally see the game on Steam. Knowing that the developers are really aiming high gives the game an aura of security that bodes well, at least for now.