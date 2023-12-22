During the last few weeks, the game that has been in the spotlight but not for positive reasons, is neither more nor less than The Day Beforemultiplayer that promised to be the perfect evolution of third-person multiplayer with even a touch reminiscent of The Last or Us. However, when the product went on the market it did not end up convincing those who pre-ordered it, causing a wave of returns on Steam and also burying the studio that made it called Fntstic.

Although the possibility of buying the game in stores has been removed, it is a fact that it is still being played despite being a bad product, but that is also nowhere near over, since it was confirmed that soon there will be closure of its servers so that finally have your farewell. Through the platform of Twitterit has been mentioned that the next January 22 Users can expect to not even enter the title, something that will not really affect, after all there are not even 50 online users.

We regret to inform you that the development company Fntactic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024. As previously communicated, Myrona, as an investor, has been working with Steam to facilitate refunds for all buyers of the game. For any players who have not yet had their refund, Steam will refund the price to the remaining players. We are grateful for the support of the community at all times throughout the life of the project. Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no choice but to officially close the project. Sincere thanks to all our followers of this trip and we wish you a Merry Christmas.

It is worth mentioning that even if there are still players on the servers, they will no longer be allowed to enter and therefore will receive a refund even though they enjoyed the game with its many disadvantages. Given this, there has been another event in which indie companies somehow scam those who had hopes for them, that happened with No Man's Sky, Mighty No. 9 and some other games ended up being developmentally disappointing.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: Definitely the biggest disappointment of the year, it surprises me how it didn't manage to beat other games like Gollum among the most disappointing of recent months. No way, he can no longer be classified because they are going to eliminate him from existence, at least Gollum had the guts to stay.