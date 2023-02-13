The development team of The Day Before he sees the series of unfortunate events that concern him continue: in fact this time fantastic sees his work slowed down again, this time by a dispute over the trademark of the game, a dispute between the developer and… a calendar app.

The news came from the studio itself, which communicated the incident through a message, with facts that even concern the removing some of the videos of the game from the studio’s Steam and Youtube channels.

The update in question that the study gives us is basically based on three points, which have been listed in the message, as you can see in the photo.

According to what is reported, the first point says that the alleged “owner” of the rights would be the creator of a calendar app, which has nothing to do with the world of video games; the second point says that after the 2021 game announcement, he would use the same title and trademark before Fntastic; the third and last point it is a request from this creator to the studio to be contacted to talk about something, “but what?”

It is certainly a very ambiguous case, on which we have been promised updates by the studio, which will be promptly reported on our pages.