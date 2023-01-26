Since we have discovered that the much awaited The Day Before it has been postponed. The reason given revolved around the fact that there are problems with the registered trademark: a somewhat strange situation for many. Now though, the team at Fntastic has released a new statement stating that indeed the postponement had already been foreseen before finding out about the trademark dispute.

“We already planned to move the release of the game and announce it with Mytona [ndr, l’editore] in a 10 minute gameplay video. And then you all know what happened. So to be safe, to make sure there are no other changes, together with the publisher we have chosen the November 10th. It’s a safe date given the trademark dispute.” This is the second delay the game receives, the first being when it switched development engines to Unreal Engine 5 last year.

Fntastic also answered some of the allegations that the game is not actually in developmentor that it’s a scam, saying, “The storm will eventually calm down, and time will put everything in its place. When the game comes out, people will finally see the truth.”

“We understand that some players, not seeing the full picture, may have doubts about the game. Our focus has always been on the product itself. We’ve been making the game for four years. Sweat and blood have been poured into the making of this game over the years, and it is saddening for many of our team to hear such allegations.”

Fntastic is confident it can resolve the trademark dispute in time for the new release date, as it has “strong legal partners”, noting that the extra development time will allow it to “better prepare for the release” and to make improvements to the game.

The Day Before is a third person shooter game open world that is very reminiscent of The Division, with a pinch of survival similar to The Last of Us. The Steam page is currently unavailable due to legal issues with the registered trademark.