More precisely, it is a parody of a trailer published by Fantastic the development studio behind The Day Before, which somehow looks better than the original.

The Day Before it's finished, the servers are closed and the bandwagon goes on by itself, with its queens, its jacks and its kings. Despite this, the case has had such resonance in the video game industry that a parody has already been produced, called The Day After and cost just $1,500.

The parody

The Day Before has undoubtedly carved out a place for itself in the history of video games. Almost a niche, one might say. Sold as an MMO, it was a extraction shooter buggy, incomplete and really bland. Not quite what he promised in the first trailers. In the space of a few days it went from selling hundreds of thousands of copies, to being refunded unconditionally to all buyers on Steam.

Fntastic blamed what happened on a hate campaign orchestrated by bloggers (do they still exist?). Be that as it may, the whole story inspired lone developer Crimson to make a parody game that cost him $1,500 and 300 hours of work. More than anything, it is still a prototype, which you can see in action in the video included in this paragraph.

Crimson does not want to launch the game, as it is working on two other titles: Suit for Hirand and Ronin 2072the first available in early access and appreciated by 94% of people who reviewed it.