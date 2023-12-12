Steam he decided to block the sale of The Day Before on its platform and of refund users who request it, after the sensational announcement of the closure of the FNTASTIC development team due to running out of funds.
The official confirmation of the failure of The Day Before and FNTASTIC, which occurred yesterday, pushed Valve to activate the safety and guarantee protocols of the store towards the buyers, who will therefore not suffer the consequences of what happened.
