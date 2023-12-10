According to data reported on SteamDB, The Day Before saw a huge and sudden decline Of active players less than three days after the launch on PC in early access, demonstrating how the Fntastic title has betrayed the great expectations of many people.
Going into more detail, in the first hours after its launch on the evening of December 7th The Day Before was traveling above 30,000 simultaneous active users, with the maximum peak of 38,104 players, numbers that are not exactly exceptional considering the expectations behind the game, which had become first on the Steam wishlist.
Just a few hours later these numbers fell below the threshold of 20,000 players, while in the last 24 hours the average number of active players settled at 6,000 – 7,000 active users, with a maximum peak of only 9,319 people.
The Day Before, a disaster across the board
Explaining the reasons behind this sudden drop in active users is simple. Indeed, The Day Before was launched in disastrous conditions even by the standards of an early access game, so much so that at the time of writing, positive user ratings represent only 19% of the total.
Among the various problems reported there are, for example, empty maps with very few enemies, unsatisfactory shootings with imprecise hit detection, terrible input lag, various server problems and a plethora of bugs that are difficult to turn a blind eye to.
In all this, The Day Before is not an MMO as was advertised by Fntastic in recent months, but an extraction shooter that leaves a lot to be desired, which clearly angers users who expected anything but. The developer silently removed the Steam tags related to the MMO genre, although the game is now done.
