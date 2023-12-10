According to data reported on SteamDB, The Day Before saw a huge and sudden decline Of active players less than three days after the launch on PC in early access, demonstrating how the Fntastic title has betrayed the great expectations of many people.

Going into more detail, in the first hours after its launch on the evening of December 7th The Day Before was traveling above 30,000 simultaneous active users, with the maximum peak of 38,104 players, numbers that are not exactly exceptional considering the expectations behind the game, which had become first on the Steam wishlist.

Just a few hours later these numbers fell below the threshold of 20,000 players, while in the last 24 hours the average number of active players settled at 6,000 – 7,000 active users, with a maximum peak of only 9,319 people.