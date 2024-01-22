Just over a month after its release, The Day Before And officially “dead” todaywith the total server shutdownwhich took place today, January 22, 2024, as had already been announced by Fntastic.
This is a death that was announced practically immediately after the launch of the game, which in itself was already decidedly difficult and complicated. Perhaps someone was still hoping for a different outcome, certainly there were people still active, as we saw the lone player who continued to play with just a few days to go, but the fate was now sealed and it has come to an end in these hours.
It was one of the most sensational failures emerged immediately at the launch of the game, given that the numerous problems that emerged from a certainly less than optimal genesis pushed the small and uncertain team to immediately close the project a few days after its release.
A sad story
Although it never stood out for its originality, The Day Before could have been a really great game Interesting: the post-apocalyptic urban setting and the infected are elements always able to attract attention, as are the survival mechanics.
The first presentation had in fact hit the mark, but that something wasn't going right emerged already in the months preceding the release, when the Fntastic team got stuck in a copyright problem from which it seemed difficult to escape.
Eventually the game was actually made available, but it immediately demonstrated a quantity of technical and design problems truly impressive, so much so that it was impossible to restructure everything given the small size of the development team.
After closing the team, Fntastic therefore announced the closure of The Day Before, with the shutdown of the servers which occurred today, definitively putting an end to the project.
#Day #officially #died #today #servers #shutting
Leave a Reply