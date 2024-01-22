Just over a month after its release, The Day Before And officially “dead” todaywith the total server shutdownwhich took place today, January 22, 2024, as had already been announced by Fntastic.

This is a death that was announced practically immediately after the launch of the game, which in itself was already decidedly difficult and complicated. Perhaps someone was still hoping for a different outcome, certainly there were people still active, as we saw the lone player who continued to play with just a few days to go, but the fate was now sealed and it has come to an end in these hours.

It was one of the most sensational failures emerged immediately at the launch of the game, given that the numerous problems that emerged from a certainly less than optimal genesis pushed the small and uncertain team to immediately close the project a few days after its release.