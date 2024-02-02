The wound of The Day Before is still open and the story is not closed, as revealed by a new report that sheds light on the situation behind the disastrous launch . In summary: Fntastic released the game on Steam in December 2023, after years of delays, legal issues and dubious marketing, removed it from circulation a few days later, only to declare bankruptcy.

Inhumane working conditions

The Day Before, perpetrators on the run

According to recent investigations conducted by the newspaper GameStar and the YouTube channel Game Twocentered on the testimonies of dozens of former company employees and former freelancers who contributed to the project, the development conditions were truly difficult and full of pitfalls, so much so that they generated immense concerns in the team.

It seems that at a certain time three versions of The Day Before were in progress at the same time, with the developers having to shoulder the ever-increasing demands of Fntastic executives, dividing themselves between the three. They were often asked to emulate successful features of other titles just released on the market, which greatly complicated development.

Furthermore, it seems that the company's managers were particularly brutal with employees, firing them for the slightest mistake or fining them for work deemed unsatisfactory. One former employee said he worked no fewer than 16 hours a day on The Day Before. The story of the last few days is decidedly dramatic: “In the last week before the release we slept six hours, the rest of the time we worked and tested the game. As thanks, we were fired.”

Added to all this was the disastrous launch, which caused the company to implode.