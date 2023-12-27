The story of The Day Before is known to everyone for better or worse, but in short: the game turned out to be a scam in practice, being different from what was promised even in the genre it belongs to. Currently Steam and the publisher, Mytona, are providing full refunds to buyers and the game's servers will soon be shut down forever. In the meantime, however, someone is trying to save the game.
Some modders in fact, I'm working on a change that basically allows you to play offline, even after the servers are turned off. We are talking about Luci0 and fskartd, who for the moment cannot say whether they will actually succeed in the undertaking and above all how long the mod for The Day Before will take.
You should therefore not hope to receive the mod for playing offline anytime soon.
Who wants this mod for The Day Before?
The question actually is who really needs this mod. We are not talking about a low quality game but one appreciated by a small niche of players who still want to play after a long time. The Day Before is a buggy product, not as promised and simply not fun. You can read our review of The Day Before, to get a more precise idea.
Via i SteamDB data, we can see that in the last few days the players have practically disappeared. After the closure of the development team and the confirmation of the project's abandonment, online users dropped to a few hundred. We therefore do not believe that the mod is requested by many.
