The story of The Day Before is known to everyone for better or worse, but in short: the game turned out to be a scam in practice, being different from what was promised even in the genre it belongs to. Currently Steam and the publisher, Mytona, are providing full refunds to buyers and the game's servers will soon be shut down forever. In the meantime, however, someone is trying to save the game.

Some modders in fact, I'm working on a change that basically allows you to play offline, even after the servers are turned off. We are talking about Luci0 and fskartd, who for the moment cannot say whether they will actually succeed in the undertaking and above all how long the mod for The Day Before will take.

You should therefore not hope to receive the mod for playing offline anytime soon.