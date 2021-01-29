In recent years, online survival games have been on the rise, with examples like The Division, DayZ, or Escape from Tarkov, among others. Although all of them are based on a very similar playable proposal, each one maintains a differential aspect, either in its approach or in the way of facing the games. However, the folks at Fntastic have created a game that mixes the Ubisoft title and the Bohemia Interactive title.

The Day Before mixes The Division and Day Z in a curious MMO, which will offer us a proposal with a setting very similar to that seen in the Ubisoft Massive title, taking place after a pandemic has devastated the United States. However, there will be a differential element, and that is that the title will feature zombies.

In playable terms, the title will lead us to face other players online, at the same time that we will have to get enough resources to survive, such as water and food, and while we must do everything possible to avoid falling prey to the hordes of zombies. that fill the city.

In the official ad website, the game is defined as a «Open-world survival MMO set in a deadly post-pandemic America infested by meat-hungry infected and survivors who kill each other for food, weapons and cars. «You will wake up alone in a world that you no longer remember, ready to seek answers and resources to survive«.

The Day Before will hit the market very soon on PC, and for now it is unknown whether or not the game will make it to consoles.