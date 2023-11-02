Via the Steam page of The Day Before the developers of Fntastic have shared the minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of their ambitious post-apocalyptic survival MMO arriving next month in early access, which we report below:

As we can see, these are overall moderate and affordable requirements. Those suggested to reach the High preset in fact require a GTX 1080 Ti and an i7-8700, which at least gives hope for a good level of optimization.

The requirements were revealed together with the new release date of The Day Before, which has been postponed to December 7, 2023 and in the form of Early Access, and a new gameplay trailer that offers an overview of the salient features of this survival MMO that has been The announcement was able to arouse the curiosity of many players.