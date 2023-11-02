Via the Steam page of The Day Beforethe developers of Fntastic have shared the minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of their ambitious post-apocalyptic survival MMO arriving next month in early access, which we report below:
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16GB RAM
Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent
DirectX: Version 12
Storage space: 55 GB of free space
Additional Notes: SSD recommended, HDD supported, low graphics settings
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD equivalent
Memory: 16GB RAM
Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti or AMD equivalent
DirectX: Version 12
Storage space: 55 GB of available space
Additional Notes: SSD, high graphics settings
As we can see, these are overall moderate and affordable requirements. Those suggested to reach the High preset in fact require a GTX 1080 Ti and an i7-8700, which at least gives hope for a good level of optimization.
The requirements were revealed together with the new release date of The Day Before, which has been postponed to December 7, 2023 and in the form of Early Access, and a new gameplay trailer that offers an overview of the salient features of this survival MMO that has been The announcement was able to arouse the curiosity of many players.
