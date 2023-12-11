The Day Before continues to fall: FNTASTIC survival lost almost 90% of the players on Steam just four days after the launch in Early Access, and it seems that this bleeding is not destined to stop.
Immediately first on Steam and with over 400,000 views on Twitch, The Day Before went off with a bang but then he collided with the reality of reviews that are panning him and numbers that are going downhill.
To put it bluntly, right now the game it is among the ten worst reviewed titles ever on the Valve platform and it is now unlikely that the situation will change in any way, at least in the short term.
An announced fiasco?
You will undoubtedly remember the many problems that The Day Before had to face during development, the accusations of plagiarism that rained down from everywhere and in the end a launch in Early Access rather than in the definitive version.
The latter should in theory also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series
