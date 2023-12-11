The Day Before continues to fall: FNTASTIC survival lost almost 90% of the players on Steam just four days after the launch in Early Access, and it seems that this bleeding is not destined to stop.

Immediately first on Steam and with over 400,000 views on Twitch, The Day Before went off with a bang but then he collided with the reality of reviews that are panning him and numbers that are going downhill.

To put it bluntly, right now the game it is among the ten worst reviewed titles ever on the Valve platform and it is now unlikely that the situation will change in any way, at least in the short term.