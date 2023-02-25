Apparently the problems of copyright Of The Day Before they are not an excuse used by the software house Fntastic to mask the state of development, but they are real. If you recall, the game was taken off Steam due to an unspecified dispute, the terms of which have now been discovered.

To bring Fntastic to court was a mobile company that fifteen years ago launched an application called precisely The Day Before, which has more than 40 million downloads. The company therefore wants to protect its brand, registered in 2015.

“We have registered the name of the application ‘The Day Before’ and have had more than 40 million downloads so far,” the app development studio told Eurogamer.net, adding that “We hold the rights from the trademark registration that took place in Korea in 2015 (registered in the name of “The Day Before” CEO Lee Sun-jae). Knowing of the production of a game of the same name, we have taken steps to defend our brand.”

The release goes on to confirm that the trademark rights are valid in several territories, including South Korea, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Vietnam and the European Union. The hope is that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible.

To get the complete picture of the situation of The Day Before, we have dedicated a special to the case.