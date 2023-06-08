The Day Before received a new teaser trailer this week along with two important news: confirmed presence of the game on Steamnow the leading gaming platform for pcalso November release period confirmed.

The game, for those who don’t remember it since it’s been a while since we’ve heard of its developer, fantasticis a survival title that should have been released in 2022, but which has been delayed for well over a year and has not yet been released.

Trouble continued afterwards, with the company at the center of legal drama and allegations that it was a scam, fake or something equally insincere, but the game’s creators say the title is in fact real and due out on November 10th.

The trailer seems to want to advise players to “Go hard on the accelerator to survive the apocalypse” and shows someone driving a sports car that certainly stands out in post-apocalyptic New York.

It is not clear how the protagonist got his hands on such an immaculate sports carwhen all the rest of the city looks so in ruins, but the marvels of marketing don’t seem to dent the players’ hope of soon getting their hands on The Day Before.