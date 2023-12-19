Try to imagine. A game with great promise is made, it turns out to be terrible to the point of calling it a scam, and then it is quickly abandoned by the developers. What happens then? That the game increases in value and reaches +400% of the initial price. That's what's going on with The Day Before.
You all know the story by now and we have just summarized it. The news is that scalpers are now selling the game up to 200 dollars/euros. To clarify, the original price was 40 dollars.
The reason someone is trying to make a small nest egg is that the game has been deleted from Steam and can no longer be purchased. If you want, therefore, it is mandatory to go through the touts. There are also people who sell the entire account where The Day Before is present for figures like 1,000 dollars/euros, but the price of the single unredeemed key is 200 dollars/euros at most, at least for the moment.
We advise against giving money to touts
While it is true that the game is indeed destined to become a rarity, we do not recommend spending money just to test the low quality of the game firsthand. As explained in our review of The Day Before, with the sole exclusion of the city (whose assets were bought), the rest of the game is totally worth throwing away. Not only is it not an MMO as initially promised, but it offers insufficient gunplay, useless procedural missions and is technically a disaster.
No, it's not worth 200 euros.
#Day #resold #scalpers #buy
Leave a Reply