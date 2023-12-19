Try to imagine. A game with great promise is made, it turns out to be terrible to the point of calling it a scam, and then it is quickly abandoned by the developers. What happens then? That the game increases in value and reaches +400% of the initial price. That's what's going on with The Day Before.

You all know the story by now and we have just summarized it. The news is that scalpers are now selling the game up to 200 dollars/euros. To clarify, the original price was 40 dollars.

The reason someone is trying to make a small nest egg is that the game has been deleted from Steam and can no longer be purchased. If you want, therefore, it is mandatory to go through the touts. There are also people who sell the entire account where The Day Before is present for figures like 1,000 dollars/euros, but the price of the single unredeemed key is 200 dollars/euros at most, at least for the moment.