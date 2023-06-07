Don’t ask us why, but in the new trailer Of The Day Before our character whizzes driving what looks like a Lamborghinis. What do sports cars have to do with the game’s survival mechanics? It’s hard to imagine.

As you recall, The Day Before went from being the most anticipated on Steam to cheating allegations due to a series of, uh, excessive similarities between the artwork and assets presented so far by the development team and the images of some famous titles.

Finally, to complicate matters further, copyright problems have arisen which have forced the authors to opt for a postponement with respect to the previously chosen release date, currently set for November 10 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | St.

Judging by the trailer, the studio hasn’t lost its optimism (“get ready for the best survival experience of the year”), but the aforementioned inclusion of the custom-built cars appears to be a rather discordant note compared to what has been shown so far.