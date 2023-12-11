In fact, the timing of the announcement is decidedly suspicious, considering how little time has passed since the launch of the game in early access, which took place on December 7, 2023, the state of the same and the sales of the first hour. Valve must not have even paid him the first transfer, considering that we are talking about just a few days.

In a truly surprising move, FNTASTIC announced the closure, with the end of the work on The Day Before a newly launched zombie-based extraction shooter.

But really?

The FNTASTIC message

In the message FNTASTIC speaks of financial failure for The Day Before, which is pretty incredible considering it must not have cost a fortune given how little content is currently in the game. In any case, the text continues by stating that the studio no longer has funds to continue development, another statement that is surprising, given that four days have passed since launch. Is it possible that they weren't financially covered even for the first week?

In the message we can therefore read that FNTASTIC would have liked to publish some new patches to show the true potential of The Day Before, but unfortunately no longer has the money to continue the work. It is also noted that during the development, which apparently lasted five years, there were no public financing campaigns.

“Currently the future of The Day Before and Propnight is cloudy, but the servers will remain active.” It can be read. So there's no money to fund the patches, but is there any to keep the servers up and running?

The message concludes with the usual apology, with the admission of having miscalculated one's possibilities and with a timeline that summarizes the history of the firm. However, there is no mention of refunds for The Day Before.

Therefore, it is likely that FNTASTIC will still collect what it has earned so far with The Day Before, a figure that should be decidedly significant, considering the almost 20,000 reviews on Steam, the price of €38.99 and the peaks in players in recent days. Some estimates even speak of millions of copies sold at launch.

What to add? Throwing accusations of fraud is not the case, considering that we don't know all the details of Vicenza, but in this case the stink is really strong. The hope is that Valve will open refunds to all buyers of the game, even those who have exceeded two hours of gameplay.