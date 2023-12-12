Apparently FNTASTIC still exists in some form, as it appears to have changed its name to Eight Points , remaining associated only with the video game Wild Eights. We're talking about the now infamous development studio of The Day Before a project launched on December 7, 2023 in early access on Steam and closed yesterday, December 11, after just four days.

Wild Eights it was funded via Kickstarter, resulting in more money than was required for development. Initially the team that was working on it was called 8 Points, a name due to the fact that it was made up of eight people. In 2017, the name change to FNTASTIC was announced. The game was also included in the list published along with the message announcing the cancellation of The Day Before.

Now there has been a step back, with the return to Eight Points. The suspicion is that in this way we want to avoid involving the other titles, still on sale, in the storm that hit The Day Before, thus preserving them from the inevitable negative comments.

A quick search also revealed that The Day Before brand is still suspicious atUS Patent Office. Could the sudden closure also be caused by threats of lawsuits?

In short, the story is getting thicker and more critical elements will probably emerge in the coming days.